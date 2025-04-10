Money Report

Amazon delays first Kuiper internet satellite launch due to bad weather

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the first two demonstration satellites for Amazon’s Project Kuiper broadband internet constellation stands ready for launch on pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on October 5, 2023 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States.
Paul Hennessey | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • Amazon postponed the first launch of its Kuiper internet satellites due to "stubborn" clouds and heavy winds.
  • Launch partner United Launch Alliance will provide a new liftoff time at a later point.
  • Amazon is racing to compete with SpaceX's Starlink, which has roughly 8,000 satellites in orbit.

Amazon delayed the launch of its Kuiper internet satellites due to poor weather conditions on Wednesday night.

A United Launch Alliance rocket carrying 27 Kuiper satellites was set to lift off from a launchpad in Cape Canaveral, Florida, but ULA said it couldn't continue countdown operations as "stubborn cumulus clouds" and heavy winds pushed the launch outside its planned window, according to a livestream.

"Weather is observed and forecast NO GO for liftoff within the remaining launch window at Cape Canaveral this evening," ULA said. The company said it will provide a new launch date at a later point.

Six years ago Amazon unveiled its plans to build a constellation of internet satellites in low Earth orbit, a region of space that's within 1,200 miles of Earth's surface. The company aims to sell high-speed, low-latency internet to consumers, corporations and governments, offering connections through square-shaped terminals. Commercial service is expected to come online later this year.

Amazon is racing to compete with SpaceX's Starlink, the dominant player in the market, with 8,000 satellites already up in the air. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now has a central role in the White House as one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Since Musk took on the role, Starlink's footprint has increased within the federal government.

The clock is ticking for Amazon to meet a deadline set by the Federal Communications Commission, which requires the company to have half of its total constellation, or 1,618 satellites, up in the air by July 2026.

Once it completes its first launch, Amazon expects to ramp up its production, processing and deployment rates. It's begun prepping satellites for its next mission, which will also hitch a ride on one of ULA's Atlas V rockets.

