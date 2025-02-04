Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

All 67 victims in D.C. plane collision recovered, officials say

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Family members visit the crash site on the banks of the Potomac River, where American Airlines flight 5342 collided with a US Army military helicopter, at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on February 2, 2025. 
Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • All 67 victims in last week's deadly midair collision have been recovered, and 66 of them have been identified, officials said.
  • Investigators are still probing the cause of the collision, which occurred as the American Airlines regional jet was moments away from landing at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
  • Key lines of questioning include the airplane and helicopters altitude among other factors.

All 67 victims in last week's deadly collision of an American Airlines regional jet with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River have been recovered, officials said Tuesday. Sixty-six of them have been identified, the D.C. Fire and EMS department said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Rescue responders had been working over the past several days to remove wreckage from the plane, a Bombardier CRJ-700, lifting an engine, fuselage and other parts of the aircraft from the water.

American Airlines Flight 5342, operated by its regional subsidiary PSA Airlines, was seconds away from landing at Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport when it collided with an Army helicopter, killing all 64 people on board the flight and three military crew on the Black Hawk. The helicopter was on a training mission, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

It was the deadliest U.S. air crash since 2001 and the first deadly major passenger airline crash in the U.S. in nearly 16 years.

Investigators are still probing the cause of the collision. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, said it has interviewed air traffic controllers on duty that night, including the person who was working at the time of the collision.

The American flight was flying at an altitude of about 300 feet at the time of the collision. Altitude has become a key question in the investigation. Helicopters in that area must fly at a maximum altitude of 200 feet, under Federal Aviation Administration rules.

Money Report

News 8 mins ago

Snap shares soar on better-than-expected profit and revenue

News 9 mins ago

Alphabet expects to invest about $75 billion in capex in 2025

The FAA on Friday prohibited helicopters from flying in the area near the airport indefinitely.

This is breaking news. Refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us