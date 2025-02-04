All 67 victims in D.C. plane collision recovered, officials say

All 67 victims in last week's deadly midair collision have been recovered, and 66 of them have been identified, officials said.

Investigators are still probing the cause of the collision, which occurred as the American Airlines regional jet was moments away from landing at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Key lines of questioning include the airplane and helicopters altitude among other factors.

All 67 victims in last week's deadly collision of an American Airlines regional jet with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River have been recovered, officials said Tuesday. Sixty-six of them have been identified, the D.C. Fire and EMS department said.

Rescue responders had been working over the past several days to remove wreckage from the plane, a Bombardier CRJ-700, lifting an engine, fuselage and other parts of the aircraft from the water.

American Airlines Flight 5342, operated by its regional subsidiary PSA Airlines, was seconds away from landing at Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport when it collided with an Army helicopter, killing all 64 people on board the flight and three military crew on the Black Hawk. The helicopter was on a training mission, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

It was the deadliest U.S. air crash since 2001 and the first deadly major passenger airline crash in the U.S. in nearly 16 years.

Investigators are still probing the cause of the collision. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, said it has interviewed air traffic controllers on duty that night, including the person who was working at the time of the collision.

The American flight was flying at an altitude of about 300 feet at the time of the collision. Altitude has become a key question in the investigation. Helicopters in that area must fly at a maximum altitude of 200 feet, under Federal Aviation Administration rules.

The FAA on Friday prohibited helicopters from flying in the area near the airport indefinitely.

This is breaking news. Refresh for updates.