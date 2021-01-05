Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Is Lying Low for the Time Being, But He's Not Missing

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is lying low, but not missing, CNBC's David Faber reported Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Multiple outlets published reports on Ma's elusive whereabouts this week.

An IPO for Ma's Ant Group was suspended by stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong after Ma appeared to speak critically about Chinese regulators.

After reports speculating about Alibaba founder Jack Ma's whereabouts, CNBC's David Faber reported Tuesday that the billionaire is not missing, according to a person familiar with the matter. Instead, Ma has been lying low for the time being, Faber reported.

Outlets including The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Ma has not been seen in public since he spoke at a forum in late October where he appeared to be critical of China's financial regulators.

Shortly after, Ma's Ant Group saw its record-setting initial public offering suspended by stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Ma and two Ant Group executives were summoned and interviewed by regulators in China, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a November statement.

