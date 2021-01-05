Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
China

Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Is Lying Low for the Time Being, But He's Not Missing

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC

Philippe Lopez | AFP | Getty Images
  • Alibaba founder Jack Ma is lying low, but not missing, CNBC's David Faber reported Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.
  • Multiple outlets published reports on Ma's elusive whereabouts this week.
  • An IPO for Ma's Ant Group was suspended by stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong after Ma appeared to speak critically about Chinese regulators.

After reports speculating about Alibaba founder Jack Ma's whereabouts, CNBC's David Faber reported Tuesday that the billionaire is not missing, according to a person familiar with the matter. Instead, Ma has been lying low for the time being, Faber reported.

Money Report

Amazon.com Inc. 2 hours ago

Amazon Buys Boeing Jets From Delta, WestJet as Aircraft Prices Drop

energy 1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia Restores Diplomatic Ties With Qatar After Three-Year Rift

Outlets including The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Ma has not been seen in public since he spoke at a forum in late October where he appeared to be critical of China's financial regulators.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Shortly after, Ma's Ant Group saw its record-setting initial public offering suspended by stock exchanges in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Ma and two Ant Group executives were summoned and interviewed by regulators in China, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a November statement.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

ChinapoliticsMarketsMOBILE
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us