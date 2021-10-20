Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Alibaba Expands Cloud Business Abroad With New Data Centers in Asia, Stepping Up Rivalry With Amazon

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

Qian Chenfei | China News Service | Getty Images
  • Alibaba plans to open its first data centers in South Korea and Thailand in 2022 as the Chinese technology giant looks to expand its cloud business further overseas.
  • The e-commerce giant's cloud expansion has focused on Asia, pitting it against U.S. rivals like Amazon and Microsoft.
  • On Tuesday, Alibaba launched a new server chip called Yitian 710 that will go into servers called Panjiu. The aim is to power artificial intelligence applications on Alibaba's cloud.

GUANGZHOU, China — Alibaba plans to open its first data centers in South Korea and Thailand in 2022 as the Chinese technology giant looks to expand its cloud business further overseas.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The e-commerce giant is the number one cloud computing player in China but has focused on expanding its footprint internationally, particularly into other areas of Asia, including Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia, pitting itself against U.S. giants like Amazon and Microsoft.

Local data centers can help businesses in those countries or regions access Alibaba's cloud services. They can also help Chinese companies expand their presence overseas.

Money Report

Markets 23 mins ago

Watch CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum Asia: Industry Response

Technology 26 mins ago

Amazon Is Offering $4,000 Bonuses to Lure UK Workers as Britain Faces Labor Crunch

Alibaba announced the plans on Wednesday at its Apsara Conference along with a number of other new cloud products.

On Tuesday, Alibaba also launched a new chip called Yitian 710 that will go into servers called Panjiu. The aim is to power artificial intelligence applications on Alibaba's cloud.

The company hopes custom chips can help it stand out from rivals in the competitive cloud computing market.

Cloud computing is seen as a key profit driver for Alibaba over the long term, though it accounts for around 8% of the company's total revenue at the moment. E-commerce remains its core business.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TechnologyChinaAmazon.com Inc.internetAMZN
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us