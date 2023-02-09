Alec Baldwin Sued by Halyna Hutchins' Family Over Fatal ‘Rust' Movie Shooting

Alec Baldwin is facing a lawsuit filed by the parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed in the "Rust" set movie shooting.

Last year, Hutchins' husband settled a separate lawsuit regarding the shooting.

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January.

Alec Baldwin is being sued by family members of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the set of the movie "Rust."

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hutchins' sister and family.

The family's attorney, Gloria Allred, will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to officially announce the new filing. Allred did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It comes weeks after Baldwin was officially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter by a New Mexico District Attorney's office. The Santa Fe prosecutors allege that Baldwin had been "distracted" during essential firearm training sessions. He held the gun that fired the fatal bullet at Hutchins.

The prosecutors filed similar against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, alleging that she knew that Baldwin needed more training and also was responsible for checking the gun's safety before use.

Baldwin's attorneys have said he would fight the charges. A lawyer for Baldwin declined to provide immediate comment on the new lawsuit. Baldwin, an actor known for his roles in "The Departed" and "The Hunt for Red October," is also a producer of "Rust."

Last February, Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, sued Baldwin for wrongful death, months after Hutchins was killed in October 2021.

That lawsuit, which accused Baldwin and others of reckless conduct that led to the tragedy, was settled in October last year. The settlement ended with the widower becoming a producer for "Rust," which had aimed to resume filming in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.