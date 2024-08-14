Alaska Airlines flight attendants reject new contract, union says there's ‘more work to do'

Alaska Airlines and its flight attendants union had reached a tentative agreement in June.

The flight attendants union and the company will have to resume negotiations.

The rejection comes as the company's merger with Hawaiian Airlines looms.

Alaska Airlines flight attendants rejected a new labor deal that would have come with immediate raises averaging more than 24%, their union said Wednesday, setting both sides up for more talks as a merger with Hawaiian Airlines looms.

The union and the company had reached a tentative "record" agreement in June, which included boarding pay, as well as back pay, on top of average pay increases of about 32% over the three-year deal, according to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA.

"There is more work to do," the union said, adding that it will survey members to "determine key issues and return to the table to address them."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The airline said in a statement: "We remain committed to reaching an agreement that reflects the critical role of our flight attendants and is good for Alaska's long-term success."

Airline workers across the industry have pushed their employers for pay increases and better working conditions after Covid-19 put a pause on most labor negotiations. Salaries and fuel are airlines' biggest costs and talks at some carriers had turned contentious before new contracts were approved.

Pilots at the major carriers have sealed deals over the past two years, while other airline workers have continued to seek better pay.

American Airlines reached a deal with its flight attendants union last month, and members are voting on whether to ratify it. United Airlines is still negotiating a new contract with its flight attendants' union.