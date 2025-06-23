Money Report

Airlines divert, cancel more Middle East flights after Iran attacks U.S. military base

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Airspace over the Middle East on Monday afternoon EDT, according to FlightRadar24.
Courtesy: Flightradar24
  • Airlines diverted more flights in the Middle East on Monday.

Airlines diverted more flights in the Middle East on Monday after Iran's armed forces said the country launched a missile strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar, exacerbating the region's military conflict.

At least six commercial aircraft turned around near the United Arab Emirates' airspace, according to flight-tracking platform Flightradar24. The platform said airspace over the United Arab Emirates was closed. Reuters reported that the island nation of Bahrain also closed its airspace temporarily.

Earlier, major international airlines including Air France, Iberia, Finnair and others announced they would pause some of their Middle East service.

American Airlines had previously suspended its flights to Doha, Qatar, and United Airlines had paused service to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

U.S. carriers had also suspended their Israel service after that country's strike on Iran earlier this month.

Flight patterns over United Arad Emirates.
Courtesy: Flightradar24
Flight patterns over United Arad Emirates.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

