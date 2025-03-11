Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Airline CEOs warn domestic travel demand is slowing

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A Delta Airlines and American Airlines plane are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on July 1, 2023.
Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
  • Delta, American and Southwest have cut their first-quarter forecasts.
  • Airlines have said economic weakness and uncertainty have driven down domestic travel demand.
  • Government travel has also slowed.

Airlines are cutting their first-quarter profit and sales estimates, warning that a weaker economic backdrop is weighing on travel demand.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Ahead of a JPMorgan industry conference, American Airlines on Tuesday said it expects to lose between 60 cents a share to 80 cents a share in the first three months of the year, a wider loss than the 20 cents to 40 cents a share it previously forecast. It said revenue would likely be flat on the year compared with a January estimate of a rise of as much as 5%.

American said in a securities filing that "the revenue environment has been weaker than initially expected due to the impact of Flight 5342 and softness in the domestic leisure segment, primarily in March," referring to the deadly collision of one of its regional jets and an Army helicopter in Washington D.C. in January.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.



The forecast followed Delta Air Lines slashing its first-quarter estimates after the market closed Monday. Delta said its outlook was "impacted by the recent reduction in consumer and corporate confidence caused by increased macro uncertainty, driving softness in Domestic demand."

Airline shares extended their losses on Tuesday morning in premarket trading, with Delta down more than 8% and American down nearly 4%.

Money Report

News 47 mins ago

Trump is targeting China-made containerships in new flank of global economic war on the oceans

News 1 hour ago

Kohl's shares plunge 15% as retailer gives rough outlook for the year ahead

Southwest Airlines also cut its revenue guidance, to up no more than 4%, down from a forecast of as much as 7% for the first quarter over last year.

In addition to leisure travel, carriers have said also noted a sharp decline in government travel since the start of the latest Trump administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us