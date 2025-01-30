Money Report

American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 collides midair with military helicopter near D.C. airport

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

A view of emergency response looking from Arlington, Va., south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, across the Potomac River toward the District of Columbia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Alex Brandon | AP
  • An American Airlines regional jetliner coming from Wichita, Kansas, collided midair with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, officials said.
  • The flight was carrying 64 people, according to a a person familiar with the details.
  • The airport was closed Wednesday night.

An American Airlines regional jet collided with a helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C. Wednesday night, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Sixty passengers and four crew members were on board the American flight, according to a a person familiar with the details.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jetliner collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while the passenger jet was on approach around 9 p.m. ET to Runway 33 at the airport, the FAA said. Flight 5342 was arriving from Wichita, Kansas.

Local officials confirmed that at least one aircraft was in the Potomac River. Images on social media showed a large presence of emergency responders. Reagan Washington National was closed, the FAA said.

American Airlines posted on X that it was aware of the incident and would provide information as it became available.

The airline's website says its CRJ-700 aircraft have 65 seats.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the incident.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

