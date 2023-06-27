Airbnb Is Offering a Free Stay at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse—Here's How to Book

Get ready to live like Malibu Barbie for a day.

In a marketing stunt ahead of the release of director Greta Gerwig's hotly-anticipated "Barbie" movie, a listing has appeared on Airbnb offering guests a stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.

The all-pink mansion is hosted by Ken — played by Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film — and looks like the iconic Barbie playset come to life.

"Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!" it reads.

Guests will have access to Ken's "awesome wardrobe to find your best beach fit," and will walk away with a set of yellow-and-pink roller skates and a surfboard.

Upon arrival, guests will be met by a concierge who will give them a tour of the property and "ensure a comfortable stay for you and your guest — including showing you around and setting out and arranging meals."

The home features an infinity pool, wraparound balcony, outdoor dance floor and workout area.

Missing from the DreamHome is a kitchen, TV, shampoo and hair dryer, according to Airbnb.

The listing is offering two, one-night stays on July 21 and 22 for two guests. The Airbnb will be available for bookings on July 17, and it will cost $0 to stay.

You can try to score the stay here.

However, the listing is clear that it is "not a contest" and states guests will be "responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu."

It's not the first time that a Hollywood film has listed an iconic locale from its movie during its marketing.

Last December, Netflix posted a fictional $450 million Zillow listing for the 17-bedroom, 22-bathroom, 29,000-square-foot featured in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

Unlike the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse, however, fans didn't get a chance to spend the night.

