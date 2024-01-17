AI era is a ‘seismic moment' in tech we've not seen in a decade, top Meta exec says

Nicola Mendelsohn, head of global business group at Meta, reflected on her outlook for artificial intelligence in 2024.

"This is a seismic moment," Mendelsohn told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The new artificial intelligence era represents a huge moment for the tech industry that has not been seen in a decade, according to a top executive at Facebook parent company Meta Platforms.

Reflecting on 2024, Nicola Mendelsohn, head of global business group at Meta, said it was important to talk about the potential for AI as a force for good, while also paying mind to the dangers of the technology.

"This is a seismic moment," Mendelsohn said, in conversation with CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We will look back on this year seeing a really pivotal year in terms of how it was across society."

In her role at Meta, Mendelsohn leads relationships with top marketers and agencies. She is also a seasoned advertising executive, with past experience including partner and executive chairman at London advertising agency Karmarama, and non-executive director of alcoholic beverages firm Diageo.

Meta had a banner year in 2023, with shares climbing sharply, while investors praised CEO Mark Zuckerberg's push for a "year of efficiency" driven by sharp cost-cutting and a change in focus towards more profitable lines of business.

Last year also marked a major pivot toward artificial intelligence for Meta — an area where the company plays a key role with its LLaMA large language model. Meta also remains heavily focused on the metaverse with its Quest 3 headsets.

"From a Meta perspective, we can be a leader and a pioneer," Mendelsohn said.