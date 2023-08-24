Ahead of Powell's Friday speech, Cramer says the Fed chair is ‘not done slamming the brakes on the economy'

CNBC's Jim Cramer gave investors his thoughts on the market ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's Friday speech, where he is expected to signal whether interest rates will remain high.

"I think Powell's goal is to create an environment where, if you wait, things will ultimately get cheaper, because he's not done slamming the brakes on the economy," Cramer said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said he knows Wall Street is anxiously waiting for Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's Friday speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he is expected to signal whether interest rates will remain high.

Powell's Jackson Hole Speech last year sent stocks plummeting, and Cramer said it might be similar this time around. To Cramer, Powell is likely not finished tightening, and he advised investors to hold onto good companies, but be prepared to take the pain.

"I think Powell's goal is to create an environment where, if you wait, things will ultimately get cheaper, and because we aren't there yet, he's not done slamming the brakes on the economy," Cramer said. "Then next year he can declare victory in the war against inflation, which would be a huge win for the stock market, but you have to anticipate that. You have to take some pain now to get the gain later."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Cramer noted that many investors may be inclined to sell everything off and take "profits in the megacaps out of fear." But for the Investing Club's charitable trust, Cramer said he's keeping certain stocks he believes have a strong future outside of Friday's potential losses, namely Apple and Nvidia, and thinking about how to get good companies at a discount.

"We think Powell's speech from on high just might be our chance to get into the stocks of our favorite stocks and get a little more exposure to the broader economy," he said. "Meaning the stocks might get hit tomorrow, but their businesses will do just fine regardless of what the Fed actually does."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Apple and Nvidia.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com