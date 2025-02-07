Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

AEW CEO Tony Khan says he wants to keep company private to pass it down to his kids

By Alex Sherman, CNBC

[CNBC] AEW CEO Tony Khan says he wants to keep company private to pass it down to his kids
  • All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan spoke with CNBC Sport on Radio Row in New Orleans.
  • Khan said he had no interest in going public because he wants to pass the league down to his kids — who haven't been born yet.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

All Elite Wrestling, the upstart professional wrestling league, will remain a privately-held family business instead of pursuing an initial public offering, according to founder and co-owner Tony Khan.

Khan told CNBC Sport he had no interest in going public because he wants to pass the league down to his kids — who haven't been born yet.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"I want to build," said the 42-year-old Khan. "I'm still a relatively young executive, and someday, I'd like to have a family, and hopefully they can work in the business. It's a family business."

AEW has grown in recent years, buoyed by a new TV and streaming deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The league competes with TKO Group's WWE for talent.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us