Advocates denounce Social Security Administration response to judge's order barring DOGE access

A temporary restraining order barring Social Security Administration employees from granting Department of Government Efficiency employees access to personal information may interfere with the agency's services, acting commissioner Lee Dudek reportedly told Bloomberg.

The agency may have to terminate access by all Social Security employees to all IT systems, he reportedly said.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing personal data at the Social Security Administration.

The Social Security Administration sends millions of benefit checks per month to retirement and disability program beneficiaries, both through Social Security and Supplemental Security Income.

Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander on Thursday barred Social Security Administration employees including Dudek from granting the DOGE team access to information that can be used to identify individuals. DOGE is not an official government department, while its leader, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is considered a special government employee.

The judge also ordered DOGE team members to delete all non-anonymized personally identifiable information they have accessed "directly or indirectly" since Jan. 20.

Following the ruling, Dudek said the court order is so broad that it could apply to any Social Security employee, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

"My anti-fraud team would be DOGE affiliates. My IT staff would be DOGE affiliates," Dudek told Bloomberg. "As it stands, I will follow it exactly and terminate access by all SSA employees to our IT systems."

Dudek also said he would ask the judge to immediately clarify the order, the news outlet reported.

"We have received the court order and we will comply," a Social Security spokesperson said in an email statement to CNBC on Friday. The agency did not respond directly to questions from CNBC on the Bloomberg report, or to make Dudek available for comment.

Advocacy groups slam Social Security leadership

Dudek's comments, and the implications that the court actions could interfere with the timely delivery of benefits, prompted a wave of responses from advocacy groups.

"For almost 90 years, Social Security has never missed a paycheck — but 60 days into this administration, Social Security is now on the brink," Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said in a statement in response to Dudek's comments. Hollander's ruling was in a suit that a coalition of unions and retirees including AFSCME, a trade union, brought against the Social Security Administration.

Dudek "has proven again that he is in way over his head," said Saunders, noting that under Dudek's leadership the agency has compromised Americans' security, shut down certain agency services and planned layoffs.

In a separate statement, Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, said Dudek's leadership has been the "darkest in Social Security's nearly 90 year history."

"He has sown chaos and destruction," Altman said.

In a memo sent to Social Security staff members on Tuesday that was obtained by NBC News, Dudek apologized for having made mistakes and promised to learn from them.

Dudek assumed the role of acting commissioner in February when then acting commissioner Michelle King stepped down due to DOGE privacy concerns. Dudek, a long-time Social Security employee, reportedly publicly disclosed he had been placed on administrative leave for cooperating with DOGE.

President Donald Trump has nominated Frank Bisignano, CEO of payments technology company Fiserv, to serve as commissioner. Bisignano's Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Democrats, Republicans at odds over Social Security

Tensions surrounding changes at the Social Security Administration have prompted a war of words between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

House Ways and Means Committee ranking member Richard Neal, D-Mass., on March 19 put out a statement that called the current situation at the Social Security Administration a "five-alarm fire." New changes that may limit customer service and restrict benefit access are "not just burdensome for our nation's seniors and people with disabilities — they are back-door benefit cuts," Neal wrote.

Meanwhile, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., in a March 12 statement said Democrats are "scaremongering to score political points," while "the facts are not on their side."

"President Trump did not touch Social Security benefits during his first term," Smith said. "House Republicans and President Trump remain committed to protecting and preserving the retirement benefits seniors count on."