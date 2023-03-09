A Look Inside a $22.5 Million Miami Condo With Insane Luxury Amenities

This $22.5 million condo in Miami spans 6,200 square feet with four bedrooms and five and a half baths.

The luxury condo is situated on the 48th floor of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

The touted amenities span over 70,000 square feet and 300 acres and include everything from a giant waterpark to a $1.2 million beachfront cabana.

This $22.5 million condo in Miami spans 6,200 square feet with four bedrooms and five and a half baths. But perhaps more impressive than what comes inside those four walls is the mind-blowing list of over-the-top amenities that comes with it.

The luxury condo is situated on the 48th floor of the Turnberry Ocean Club Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, where the touted amenities span over 70,000 square feet and 300 acres and include everything from a giant waterpark to a $1.2 million beachfront cabana.

The building's prime location, sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway, means flow-through apartments that extend the entire length of the building — like unit 4803, currently up for sale — deliver two different waterfront views and command a premium for buyers who will pay more to see the sun rise over one shoreline and set over another.

The condo's impressive amenities helped it break a record in October when a $23 million duplex on the 50th floor sold for over $3,850 per square foot, the highest price-per-square-foot ever achieved for a condo in Sunny Isles Beach according to South Florida real estate broker Senada Adzem, who recently took CNBC on a tour of the building and the $22.5 million residence up for grabs.

"Sunny Isles Beach is the epicenter of ultra luxury branded developments, and with all the competition they have to differentiate with extraordinary amenities and unique brands to command a premium," said Adzem.

It will take some time to unpack all the extras offered to residents at 18501 Collins Avenue, as they span six amenity-devoted levels inside the building and spill over to the 300-acre Turnberry Isle Country Club.

Residents get a social membership program at the club, which is about one mile away and includes two 16-hole world-class golf courses and a giant waterpark. The condo's mega-amenity package also extends over to Fontainebleau Aviation, a private corporate jet center at the nearby Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport, where Turnberry residents receive so-called "VIP privileges." And for the yachting crowd, there's access to the Turnberry Marina which can dock yachts up to 180 feet long according to the residences' website.

"Turnberry Ocean Club carries with it a discernible cachet," said Adzem, "There's an 'it' factor in play, and people want to be part of it."

The building's three-story Sky Club starts on the 30th floor and spans approximately 40,000 square feet. The building's sales executive Sabine Otamendi told CNBC the Sky Club cost $100 million to construct and no part of the building is open to the public.

On the 30th level there are two cantilevered pools — one for sunrise and another for sunset — plus a juice and smoothie bar and outdoor living rooms with televisions.

The 31st floor is entirely dedicated to wellness, with a full-service spa in the sky, plus indoor and outdoor fitness areas, men's and women's locker rooms, and steam showers and sauna.

On the 32nd floor there's a sunset lounge with a wine vault, lounge areas, an indoor dining space and full catering kitchen.

Also up on 32nd floor is a so-called dog retreat where lucky pooches can take in the ocean views and relieve themselves. There's another pet area on the ground level as well.

The amenity list keeps growing on floors one, two and three, where you'll find another pool and 31 ocean-view cabanas.

There's a poolside outdoor restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch, along with a fine-dining restaurant and piano bar on floor three. That level also houses a screening room and two hotel suites for residents' guests. Off the lobby there's a coffee lounge called Drip where a barista serves complimentary coffee and continental breakfast seven days a week.

The beachfront neighborhood only spans about 1.8 square miles — for that size there's a remarkable 16 high-end condominium residences vying for buyers with units priced north of $10 million.

"Branded projects are all the rage now, with renowned architects, designers, spas and beach clubs coupled with ultra luxury amenities and services," said Adzem.

Among the higher-end branded condos in Sunny Isles Beach is the Porsche Design Tower, which stands next door to the Turnberry Ocean Club, the Bentley Residences, the Residences by Armani Casa, The Estates at Aqualina, Jade Signature, and the Ritz-Carlton Residences.

Here are just some of the stand-out amenities being used to lure in wealthy buyers in some of those buildings:

At the Porsche Design Tower, in-unit parking is accessed by car elevator, aka the Dezervator, named after the building's developer Gil Dezer. The futuristic amenity whisks residents and their wheels up to their apartment so they can park steps away from the living room.

Dezer has planned a similar automobile elevator for his yet-to-be-built, 63-story Bentley Residences where each home will have multi-unit in-sky parking as well as its own pool.

The project is being marketed as the tallest beachfront residential tower in America. Among the planned amenities is a fine-dining restaurant, whiskey bar, spa, gym and landscaped gardens.

"With every new project, we are always trying to outdo ourselves, so the amenities we imagine have progressively gotten more over-the-top" Gil Dezer told CNBC.

The Residences by Armani Casa, which Dezer is also developing alongside Related Group, will deliver 35,000 square feet of amenities including an Armani gym, a two-story spa and interiors designed under the artistic direction of Giorgio Armani with Casa Armani furnishings according to the website.

"The skyline of Sunny Isles Beach features some of the most exciting towers in all of Miami, and it has become a destination where developers can experiment with architecture, branded concepts and amenities," said Dezer.

The Estates at Aqualina, developed by The Trump Group (no relation to the former president) includes a lobby designed by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld plus "45,000 square feet of awesome," according to the residence's website.

Amenities here range from an ice skating rink to a Formula One race simulator plus a so-called Wall Street Trader's Club room and a FlowRider surfing simulator — in essence, a wave machine that creates swells for building residents to surf on.

But if they'd rather catch a ride on four wheels, residents can hop in the building's house-car, which is a bright red Rolls Royce.

"Sunny Isles Beach sometimes feels like Dubai meets Vegas on the ocean — in only the best ways," Adzem told CNBC.

According to public records, the neighborhood's top recent sales included a $27 million deal at the Estates at Aqualina in 2021, which combined two penthouse units at just over $3,100 a square foot, and a $23.5 million penthouse that traded last year at Jade Signature for about $1,840 a square foot.

The three most expensive listings currently on the market are all also at the Estates at Aqualina: the highest priced is an $85 million residence that spans 15,000 square feet across four stories and delivers seven bedrooms and nine and half baths, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

For comparison the average sale price of a luxury condo, representing the top 10% of sales, in Miami Beach was just under $5.4 million, with an average price per square foot of just over $1,960, according to the Q4 2022 Elliman Report.

Here's a closer look around the $22.5 million residence for sale and some more of the amenities offered at the record breaking Turnberry Ocean Club Residences:

At the center of the residence is a formal dining area with four floor-to-ceiling louvered wood panels that can pivot to open or separate the space from the grand salon. The unit is being sold turn-key, including all furnishings, artwork and even the bed sheets, according to Adzem who said, "just bring your sunglasses."

The kitchen includes three islands and comes equipped with custom Italian-made cabinetry and high-end German appliances.

Off the kitchen a family room overlooks the Intracoastal Waterway, with floor-to-ceiling window panels that slide open to one of the units two balconies.

The primary bath features walls and floors clad in white marble with a steam shower that connects his and her baths.

The walk-in closet in the primary bedroom is made by Brazilian design brand Onare and mixes glass, leather and mirrors that appear slightly smoked. The building's sales executive Otamendi told CNBC the total cost of custom closets through out the entire apartment came to over $350,000.

Unit 4803 is being offered with a 250-square-foot oceanfront cabana, which is usually priced at about $1.2 million, according to Otamendi.

Adzem told CNBC if the unit sells for its current asking price, real estate taxes plus condo association dues would total more than $500,000 per year.