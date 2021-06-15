Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

A Covid-Era Lease Break for Retailers Looks Set to Become Industry Standard, WSJ Reports

By Annika Kim Constantino, CNBC

Lindsey Nicholson | Education Images | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
  • Covid shutdowns prompted many landlords to offer struggling retailers percentage-rent leases — pegging monthly rent payments to a percentage of the tenant's monthly sales, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Those flexible leasing agreements allowed retailers to manage costs and have been particularly helpful for new retailers, the Journal reported.
  • Now brands are increasingly demanding percentage-rent leases, according to the report.

Once-temporary rent breaks for retailers are expected to become the new standard among landlords, even after pandemic restrictions end and shopping rebounds, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mall vacancies in the U.S. hit a record high in April as retail stores have struggled to stay open after Covid shutdowns. 

Money Report

Business 35 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Oracle, La-Z-Boy, Roblox & More

Technology 40 mins ago

Roblox Shares Slide After Company Reports Decline in Users and Their Spending

Retailers are searching for new ways to survive, prompting many landlords to offer percentage-rent leases — pegging monthly rent payments to a percentage of the tenant's monthly sales — in place of traditional, fixed payments, the Journal reported. 

Those flexible leasing agreements allowed retailers to manage costs and have been particularly helpful for new retailers, the Journal reported. Now brands are increasingly demanding percentage-rent leases, according to the report.

Read more about percentage-rent leases in the Wall Street Journal.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatescoronavirusBusinessCOVID-19e-commerce
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us