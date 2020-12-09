A $1,200 Check Isn't the Only Help Americans Received This Year. Here Are the Other Covid Relief Measures Set to Expire in 2021

A second round of stimulus checks won't be the only thing Americans might miss out on if Congress and the White House can't agree on another Covid relief package.

The most important aid set to expire at the end of the year is the enhanced funding for unemployment benefits, according to Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

Check out this video for a full breakdown of how unemployment benefits will change and to learn about the other measures set to expire at the end of the year.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.