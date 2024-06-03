Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

$9.2 billion fintech Navan appoints ex-NYSE exec as CFO ahead of anticipated IPO

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

D3sign | Moment | Getty Images
  • Navan has hired a former New York Stock Exchange executive as its new chief financial officer.
  • Amy Butte, who was the New York Stock Exchange's CFO between 2004 and 2006, will join Navan as its new CFO in June.
  • Navan is getting its financial picture in shape for what is likely to be a blockbuster initial public offering at a yet-unspecified time.

Navan has hired a former New York Stock Exchange executive as its new chief financial officer, ahead of the anticipated initial public offering of the $9.2 billion travel and expense management platform.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Amy Butte, who was the New York Stock Exchange's CFO between 2004 and 2006, will join Navan as its new CFO in June. She was previously appointed to the company's board of directors as audit committee chair in April.

Butte's prior roles included tenures as a banker, research analyst, board director and CFO.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Founded by entrepreneur Ariel Cohen, Navan is a platform that helps employees at companies big and small to manage their expenses and travel bookings. It competes with the likes of SAP Concur, American Express, TravelPerk, Brex and Ramp.

Butte's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Navan. The company is getting its financial picture in shape for what is likely to be a blockbuster IPO at a yet-unspecified time. Last month, Cohen, Navan's CEO, told CNBC the firm is "not far" from an IPO, adding that the company expects to hit profitability this year.

Navan was named as a CNBC Disruptor 50 company in May.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us