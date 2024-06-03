$9.2 billion fintech Navan appoints ex-NYSE exec as CFO ahead of anticipated IPO

Navan has hired a former New York Stock Exchange executive as its new chief financial officer.

Navan has hired a former New York Stock Exchange executive as its new chief financial officer, ahead of the anticipated initial public offering of the $9.2 billion travel and expense management platform.

Amy Butte, who was the New York Stock Exchange's CFO between 2004 and 2006, will join Navan as its new CFO in June. She was previously appointed to the company's board of directors as audit committee chair in April.

Butte's prior roles included tenures as a banker, research analyst, board director and CFO.

Founded by entrepreneur Ariel Cohen, Navan is a platform that helps employees at companies big and small to manage their expenses and travel bookings. It competes with the likes of SAP Concur, American Express, TravelPerk, Brex and Ramp.

Butte's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Navan. The company is getting its financial picture in shape for what is likely to be a blockbuster IPO at a yet-unspecified time. Last month, Cohen, Navan's CEO, told CNBC the firm is "not far" from an IPO, adding that the company expects to hit profitability this year.

Navan was named as a CNBC Disruptor 50 company in May.