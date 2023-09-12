84. Congress Asset Management

Congress Asset Management, based in Boston, MA, is ranked No. 84 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $10B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 38 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 6,423 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Dan Lagan, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer

Chris Lagan, President & Portfolio Manager

Contact:

congressasset.com

2 Seaport Lane, Boston, MA 02210

(617) 428-4300