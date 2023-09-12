62. Frank, Rimerman & Co.

Frank, Rimerman & Co., based in Palo Alto, CA, is ranked No. 62 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.7B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 21 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 356 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principal:

Bryan Kreischer, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

frankrimerman.com

1801 Page Mill Road, Suite 100, Palo Alto, CA 94304

(650) 845-8100