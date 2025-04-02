60% of Americans carry a credit card balance — as interest rates top 20%, Fed report finds

More than half of credit card borrowers carry debt from month to month, according to a new report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Credit cards are the No. 1 source of unsecured borrowing, even though interest rates average more than 20%.

Many Americans are paying a hefty price for their credit card debt.

As a primary source of unsecured borrowing, 60% of credit cardholders carry debt from month to month, according to a new report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

At the same time, credit card interest rates are "very high," averaging 23% annually in 2023, the New York Fed found, also making credit cards one of the most expensive ways to borrow money.

"With the vast majority of the American public using credit cards for their purchases, the interest rate that is attached to these products is significant," said Erica Sandberg, consumer finance expert at CardRates.com. "The more a debt costs, the more stress this puts on an already tight budget."

Most credit cards have a variable rate, which means there's a direct connection to the Federal Reserve's benchmark. And yet, credit card lenders set annual percentage rates well above the central bank's key borrowing rate, currently targeted in a range between 4.25% to 4.5%, where it has been since December.

Following the Federal Reserve's rate hike in 2022 and 2023, the average credit card rate rose from 16.34% to more than 20% today — a significant increase fueled by the Fed's actions to combat inflation.

"Card issuers have determined what the market will bear and are comfortable within this range of interest rates," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.

APRs will come down as the central bank reduces rates, but they will still only ease off extremely high levels. With just a few potential quarter-point cuts on deck, APRs aren't likely to fall much, according to Schulz.

Despite the steep cost, consumers often turn to credit cards, in part because they are more accessible than other types of loans, Schulz said.

In fact, credit cards are the No. 1 source of unsecured borrowing and Americans' credit card tab continues to creep higher. In the last year, credit card debt rose to a record $1.21 trillion.

Because credit card lending is unsecured, it is also banks' riskiest type of lending.

"Lenders adjust interest rates for two primary reasons: cost and risk," CardRates' Sandberg said.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's research shows that credit card charge-offs averaged 3.96% of total balances between 2010 and 2023. That compares to only 0.46% and 0.43% for business loans and residential mortgages, respectively.

As a result, roughly 53% of banks' annual default losses were due to credit card lending, according to the NY Fed research.

"When you offer a product to everyone you are assuming an awful lot of risk," Schulz said.

Further, "when times get tough they get tough for most everybody," he added. "That makes it much more challenging for card issuers."

The best way to pay off debt

The best move for those struggling to pay down revolving credit card debt is to consolidate with a 0% balance transfer card, experts suggest.

"There is enormous competition in the credit card market," Sandberg said. Because lenders are constantly trying to capture new cardholders, those 0% balance transfer credit card offers are still widely available.

Cards offering 12, 15 or even 24 months with no interest on transferred balances "are basically the best tool in your toolbelt when it comes to knocking down credit card debt," Schulz said. "Not accruing interest for two years on a balance is pretty hard to argue with."

