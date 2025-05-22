50-year-old's side hustle brings in $117,000 a month, he works 1 day a week on it: I can ‘set my own schedule'

Four days per week, nurse anesthetist Mike O'Dell spends his 10-hour shifts sitting in a swivel chair shoved between pieces of towering, whirring operating equipment. He can't use the bathroom, grab lunch or sip water without asking someone to cover for him, he says.

Running his side hustle, Oklahoma City-based quilting company Legit Kits, offers the opposite experience. One day per week, O'Dell enjoys a cup of coffee on his patio and drives his kids to school before starting work, he says.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I can eat breakfast, I can go to the gym. I set my own schedule," says O'Dell, 50.

O'Dell launched his side hustle in 2020, after making his two sons Star Wars-themed blankets by drawing a pattern and sewing fabric to the 5-by-6.5-foot paper — like a craftier version of paint-by-numbers. The process, called "foundation paper piecing," made quilting easier than he'd expected, so O'Dell decided to start a business around making and selling quilting kits, he says.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Knowing he didn't want to leave his full-time job — which currently pays him $240,000 per year — O'Dell built Legit Kits to run without him most of the time. He hired two graphic designers to create art and quilting patterns, then another employee to cut fabric and ship quilts, he says.

DON'T MISS: How to change careers and be happier at work

Legit Kits, which now has seven full-time employees and four freelance designers, brought in $1.25 million in online sales in 2024, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. The company made an extra $150,000 selling kits at the now-defunct Joann Fabrics and Crafts, O'Dell estimates. (On February 23, Joann announced closures of its roughly 800 stores, citing bankruptcy liquidation.)

The business was profitable in 2023, and broke even last year after accounting for the expenses of moving into a new 4,500-square-foot-warehouse, says O'Dell.

O'Dell learned to sew two decades ago to make his own Braveheart kilt for Halloween, he says. Now, he spends one day per week testing color swatches, approving designs and marketing the company to new customers and retailers. He plans to pay himself a $50,000 salary — for serving as the company's creative director and CEO — from Legit Kits this year, he says.

"The burnout I feel at the hospital fuels my energy to do the other thing for myself," says O'Dell. "It turns the volume down when everybody's mad at work."

Courtesy of Mike O'Dell

Legit Kits has a relatively small amount of market share in a quilting industry that's worth nearly $5 billion, according to the Craft Industry Alliance, a trade association. To grow, O'Dell wants to expand his customer base beyond experienced quilters, he says. His current Facebook advertising campaign targets more casual crafters and Legit Kits has started selling more "mini" kits — $99 for each 15-by-20-inch creation — as easier products to complete.

Another reason for selling lower-cost items, O'Dell says: As U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies threaten to raise prices on common consumer goods, Americans could be less likely to spend money on crafts.

"I don't want to price people out of a hobby," says O'Dell.

But tariffs could also make Legit Kits more expensive to run. The company's fabrics come from Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia and Vietnam, and goods imported from those two countries face 32% and 46% tariff rates, respectively, under policies unveiled by Trump on April 2. Those rates are currently paused until July 9, temporarily replaced by a baseline 10% tariff rate on all foreign imports.

"The uncertainty is stressful," says O'Dell, adding that he can't confidently hire new employees until he knows how tariffs will affect Legit Kits' costs. "Optimism is essential these days. Hope mine isn't misplaced."

His high-paying, full-time job is his company's safety net. Since O'Dell doesn't have to worry about Legit Kits turning enough profit to pay himself a living wage, he predicts that tariffs — or any other form of economic uncertainty — won't ever force his side hustle's closure.

Even pre-tariffs, he didn't expect his side hustle income to surpass his nurse anesthetist salary for another five years, he adds.

"I'd have to get Legit Kits up to eight figures in annual sales [to consider making it my full-time job] ... and I want my kids to go to college," says O'Dell.

Want to boost your confidence, income and career success? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online courses, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that you didn't learn in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL to purchase any course at a discount of 30% off the regular course price (plus tax). Offer valid from 12:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on May 19, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2025. Terms and restrictions apply.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.