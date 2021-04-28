Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Amazon.com Inc.

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC

Source: NYSE

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

1. Futures flat as earnings roll in ahead of Fed decision

Money Report

Business 16 mins ago

Shoemaker Allbirds Reportedly in Talks With Banks for IPO as Public Market Heats Up

personal finance 22 mins ago

A Third of Americans File Taxes at the Last Minute. Why That Might Be a Bad Idea

U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday, the morning after strong earnings from Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft. Dow stock Boeing, before the market open, issued its sixth consecutive quarterly loss but it expects a turning point in 2021 as more people get vaccinated against Covid. Apple and Facebook issue their earnings after the bell.

Investors will also hear from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the central bank's post-meeting news conference Wednesday afternoon. The Fed is not expected to adjust near-zero interest rates or the pace of asset purchases. But Powell will certainly face questions about his willingness to let inflation run hot. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.65% Wednesday morning in advance of the conclusion of the Fed's two-day April meeting.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Tuesday broke two-session winning streaks, dipping from their previous day record closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly and remained within 1% of its April 16 record close.

2. Alphabet profit gets a $4.75 billion boost from investments

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google
Eric Piermont | AFP | Getty Images
Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

Shares of Alphabet jumped 5% in the premarket after the company late Tuesday reported its most profitable quarter ever, thanks in part to a booming IPO market and surging valuations for tech start-ups. In addition to its dominant position in search and a growing cloud business, Alphabet has become a force in venture capital. The company disclosed a net gain on equity investments of $4.75 billion — 22% of Alphabet's pretax income. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share solidly beat estimates, as did revenue. If Google's YouTube continues growing the way it has the last several quarters, it could also match Netflix in revenues by year's end.

3. Microsoft books biggest revenue growth since 2018

CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella gives a lecture about dream, struggle and creation at Tsinghua University on September 25, 2014 in Beijing, China. Nadella visited China for the first time on Thursday.
Visual China Group | Getty Images
CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella gives a lecture about dream, struggle and creation at Tsinghua University on September 25, 2014 in Beijing, China. Nadella visited China for the first time on Thursday.

Shares of Microsoft — up more than 10% in a month — were taking a breather in the premarket. The stock was down 2.5% despite the company reporting better-than-expected preshare adjusted earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter. The software, hardware and cloud giant saw its biggest year-over-year revenue growth, 19%, since 2018, thanks in part to strong sales of personal computers due to coronavirus-driven shortages. The company's Azure public cloud, which competes with market leader Amazon Web Services, grew 50%, a faster clip than analysts had expected, according to a CNBC review of 14 equity research notes. Microsoft also said its LinkedIn Marketing Solutions has brought in more than $3 billion in revenue in the past 12 months.

4. Biden to address Congress, pitch more spending

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 31, 2021.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 31, 2021.

President Joe Biden, set to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, will pitch Congress on $1.8 trillion in new spending and tax credits aimed toward children, students and families, senior administration officials said. The massive new package comes less than a month after the White House issued a sweeping proposal to spend more than $2 trillion over eight years on infrastructure and other projects. On the eve of his 100th day in office, Biden will also tell lawmakers about his administration's broader vision for the U.S. and his legislative priorities.

5. Tesla is now sitting on $2.5 billion of bitcoin

Tesla, led by Elon Musk, confirmed that it purchased about $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin in January and expects to start accepting it as a payment in the future.
Artur Widak | NurPhoto | Getty Images
Tesla, led by Elon Musk, confirmed that it purchased about $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin in January and expects to start accepting it as a payment in the future.

Tesla is sitting on roughly $2.5 billion worth of bitcoin, according to a securities filing, giving the electric auto maker a significant gain on paper in just a few months. Tesla said its investment in the world's biggest cryptocurrency was worth $2.48 billion at the end of March. The company announced earlier this year that it had purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin, and planned to accept it as payment for vehicles. Tesla said Monday that it registered a net gain of $101 million from sales of bitcoin during the quarter, helping to boost its net profits to a record high in the first quarter.

— Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest on the pandemic with CNBC's coronavirus coverage.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Amazon.com Inc.Apple Inc.
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us