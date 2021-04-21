Money Report

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Nasdaq set to drop, Netflix shares slide

Nasdaq futures were under some pressure Wednesday, as Netflix shares dropped more than 8% in the premarket after the video streaming platform late Tuesday saw subscriber additions fall far short of Wall Street estimates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were set to open higher Wednesday, a day after nearly 1% declines. The Nasdaq also dropped nearly 1% on Tuesday. All three stock benchmarks were riding back to back losses. However, none of them is that far away from their most recent record closes. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher Wednesday but remained below 1.6% and the run of 14-month highs in March.

2. Netflix reports dramatic slowdown in subscribers

Signage outside the Netflix office building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Netflix blamed its subscriber growth slowdown on the ongoing Covid pandemic delaying some of its big-name shows and films. In the first quarter, global paid net subscriber additions totaled 3.98 million compared to estimates for 6.2 million. Netflix expects to add only about 1 million subscribers in the current quarter. The company doesn't believe increased competition from the likes of Disney's Disney+ and Hulu, AT&T's HBO Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, and Comcast's Peacock are playing a factor in the weak subscriber numbers. Earnings per-share in the first quarter handily beat forecasts, while revenue slightly exceeded what analysts had expected.

3. Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bi-partisan meeting on the American Jobs Plan at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2021.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will reflect on his efforts to expand Covid vaccine distribution and access in his first three months in the White House. The U.S. has administered more than 200 million does, according to the CDC, the latest goal the president wanted to meet before his 100th day in office next week. More than 50% of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose, including a third who have been fully vaccinated. With everyone 16 and older now eligible, Biden is expected to outline his administration's plans to drive up vaccination rates even further.

4. J&J resumes its Covid vaccine rollout in Europe

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is stored for use with United Airlines employees at United's onsite clinic at O'Hare International Airport on March 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Johnson & Johnson said it will resume rolling out its Covid vaccine in Europe after regulators there said the benefits outweigh the risk of uncommon but severe blood clots. The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday recommended adding a warning about possible clotting issues with low blood platelets. J&J's vaccine has been put on pause in the U.S., after six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder. One woman died and another was in critical condition. The CDC's immunization advisory panel is set to make its recommendation on J&J's one-shot vaccine Friday.

5. Sanders unveils free college bill, wants Wall Street to pay for it

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont and chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., on Wednesday introduced the College for All Plan, legislation that would make a college education free for millions and lend extra support to those from working-class families attending minority institutions. The bill, as in previous plans, proposes the government help pay for it by imposing a financial transaction tax on Wall Street. No word on whether Biden supports this bill but he does broadly want to reduce the burden of college costs. As a candidate, he expressed support for the general idea of a financial transaction tax but offered no specifics.

— The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Follow all the market action like a pro on CNBC Pro. Get the latest on the pandemic with CNBC's coronavirus coverage.

