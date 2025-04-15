5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Stocks rose on Monday, but their volatility continued.

Bank of America topped analysts' expectations for the first quarter.

American Airlines will offer free Wi-Fi for its loyalty members starting in January 2026.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Choppy waters

Stocks rose on Monday, but their volatility continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 312.08 points, or 0.78%. The S&P 500 rose 0.79% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.64%. All three major averages were at one point in the red during the trading session. Helping lift the indexes higher was a rally in tech names like Apple and Dell, which gained after President Donald Trump over the weekend exempted smartphones, computers, and other tech devices from his reciprocal tariffs. Stock futures were little changed Tuesday morning amid a wave of quarterly earnings reports. Follow live market updates.

2. Big bank beats

Gerry Miller | CNBC

Bank of America topped analysts' expectations for the first quarter Tuesday, reporting earnings of 90 cents per share and $27.51 billion in revenue. The bank was boosted by stronger-than-expected trading revenue and net interest income, the latter of which rose to $14.6 billion for the period. It's the latest big bank to report quarterly results: JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs all beat first quarter estimates in recent days. Citigroup is also set to report earnings Tuesday before the bell.

3. Roadside assistance

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Shares of automakers rose Monday after Trump said he is looking to "help some of the car companies" adjust to his 25% auto tariffs. Ford Motor closed the day 4% higher, while General Motors gained about 3.5% and Stellantis climbed 5.6% "They need a little bit of time because they're going to make [parts] here," the president said, not clarifying what such "help" might look like. Reshoring manufacturing has been a goal of Trump's with his sweeping tariffs, but most of the companies that responded to a recent CNBC survey said high costs will keep them from moving manufacturing back to the U.S.

4. Fed's 'tush push'

Consumers are getting more and more worried about the economy. In the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Survey of Consumer Expectations for March released Monday, respondents saw inflation at 3.6% a year from now — up half a percentage point from February and the highest level since October 2023. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller meanwhile said he expects the inflationary effects of Trump's tariffs to be "transitory," using a term that became taboo for Fed officials after they incorrectly predicted inflation caused by the pandemic would be temporary. "But just because it didn't work out once does not mean you should never think that way again," Waller said Monday, comparing his inflation view to the "tush push" football play.

5. Free Wi-Fly

Charly Triballeau | AFP | Getty Images

American Airlines will offer free inflight Wi-Fi for members of its AAdvantage loyalty program starting in January 2026, the company said Tuesday. The carrier isn't the first to make free internet a perk on its flights: JetBlue Airways has offered complimentary Wi-Fi for years, and Delta Air Lines made Wi-Fi free for members of its SkyMiles loyalty program in 2023. United Airlines is also in the process of equipping its planes with SpaceX's Starlink satellite Wi-Fi, with plans to make the service free for its loyalty members. United will report its first-quarter earnings results after the bell Tuesday.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Sean Conlon, Lisa Kailai Han, Hugh Son, Michael Wayland, Lori Ann LaRocco, Jeff Cox and Leslie Josephs contributed to this report.