5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

All three major stock averages closed lower, with the S&P 500 snapping its three-day win streak.

An Air India Boeing Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off in western India.

Chime priced its IPO at $27 per share ahead of its Nasdaq trading debut set for Thursday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Data dump

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

All three major stock averages closed lower on Wednesday despite news of a U.S.-China trade agreement and better-than-expected inflation data. The S&P 500 sank 0.27%, snapping its three-day win streak, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped just 1.1 points. The consumer price index increased 0.1% in May — less than the Dow Jones forecast of 0.2% — putting the annual inflation rate at 2.4%. Investors will get another read on inflation on Thursday with the producer price index, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Crude oil futures, meanwhile, climbed more than 4% on Wednesday amid increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Follow live market updates.

2. Air India crash

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

An Air India Boeing Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick Airport crashed on Thursday shortly after taking off in western India, local officials and the carrier confirmed. The plane was carrying 242 passengers and crew, and the cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear. "The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," Air India said in an X post. The flight was operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that was delivered to Air India in 2014, according to flight-tracking site FlightRadar24. "We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information," Boeing said in a statement. Shares of the planemaker were down more than 7% before the bell.

3. 90+ days

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled on Wednesday that the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs could be extended for 18 of the United States' "important trading partners" who are "negotiating in good faith." Testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee, Bessent said "it is highly likely" that the U.S. would "roll the date forward to continue good faith negotiations" with those countries. The Treasury chief's comments marked a new tone out of the White House: Trump officials had so far not suggested that they'd be open to extending the 90-day tariff pause announced April 9 without "terms of an agreement" in hand. Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC's "Money Movers" on Wednesday that U.S. tariff levels on China will not change, even though a framework trade agreement between the two countries has yet to be finalized.

4. Cloud prophecy

Oracle beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, sending shares of the software maker 8% higher after the bell. Revenue for the quarter totaled $15.9 billion, the company said, an 11% increase from the same period last year. CEO Safra Catz indicated that Oracle's cloud growth will accelerate. On an earnings call with analysts, she said that cloud infrastructure revenue should increase more than 70% in fiscal 2026. Catz also called for more than $67 billion in revenue in the next fiscal year, above the LSEG consensus of $65.18 billion.

5. Chiming in

Source: Chime

Online banking services provider Chime priced its IPO at $27 per share on Wednesday — above the expected range — ahead of its Nasdaq trading debut set for Thursday. The offering values the company at $11.6 billion, a big step down from its last private valuation of $25 billion in 2021. Chime's decision to go public will test investor appetite for consumer-facing finance companies starting to hit the market, following a multi-year freeze in the IPO pipeline. Shares of eToro popped 29% after the trading platform debuted on the Nasdaq in May, and stablecoin issuer Circle soared 168% after its New York Stock Exchange debut last week.

— CNBC's Pia Singh, Brian Evans, Sean Conlon, Jeff Cox, Spencer Kimball, Leslie Josephs, Ruxandra Iordache, Erin Doherty, Kevin Breuninger, Jordan Novet and MacKenzie Sigalos contributed to this report.