5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Stock futures rose Monday but oil price increases eased as the conflict between Israel and Iran stretched into a fourth day.

G7 leaders will meet in Canada on Monday after President Donald Trump put tariffs on many key U.S. allies.

Police apprehended the man suspected of killing Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. On edge

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday as investors followed the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. On Friday, equities fell and oil prices surged after Israel hit Iranian nuclear facilities and military leaders in a series of airstrikes. The oil price spike has eased even as attacks between the countries stretch to a fourth day. In the U.S., traders will be watching the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Wall Street widely expects the central bank's policy committee will keep rates unchanged, despite President Donald Trump's pressure campaign urging Chair Jerome Powell to cut rates. Follow live market updates.

2. Mounting conflict

As the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates, Wall Street will be watching how the attacks affect energy production in the Middle East. Both sides have reportedly targeted energy infrastructure with their strikes. The reaction of the U.S. and other global powers will also play a role in how the conflict evolves, especially after the surprising cancelation of talks around Iran's nuclear program. While the clash could worsen, "there is still a way out" if Iran comes to the negotiating table or Israel carries out a "very surgical and intense strike," said Luis Costa, global head of EM sovereign credit at Citigroup Global Markets.

3. Restless in the Rockies

As military conflicts and trade protectionism roil the globe, leaders of the G7 economic powers will meet in the Canadian Rockies on Monday. The group is made of up of the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. The leaders face a rare challenge this year as one of the threats they face comes from within the house, in the form of Trump's unpredictable tariff and trade policy. The U.S. president has put new duties on all of his G7 counterparts since he took office, though the worst of those trade barriers are currently suspended. While Trump could try to mount a joint economic response against China, "the rest of the leaders may turn back to Trump and say that this kind of coordination … would be easier if he weren't imposing tariffs on his allies," John Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council, said in a research note.

4. Minnesota assassination

Ellen Schmidt | Reuters

Minnesota police apprehended the man suspected of killing Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, over the weekend. Vance Boelter, who is also suspected of shooting and injuring Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in a separate attack, was taken into custody after a manhunt. Officials called Hortman's killing a "politically motivated assassination." Minnesota was in mourning over the weekend as leaders across the U.S. decried political violence.

5. A look at Trump's approval

As demonstrators gathered across the U.S. over the weekend to protest Trump's policies against the backdrop of his long-desired military parade, new data showed Americans disapprove of many of his key priorities. Overall, 55% of adults over 18 disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, versus 45% who approve, according to an NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey. A narrow majority – 51% to 49% – said they approve of how Trump is handling immigration, the issue that helped to spark nationwide protests over his administration's immigration raids. But other key planks of his second term receive poor marks, including tariffs (40% approve, 60% disapprove), cost of living and inflation (39% approve, 61% disapprove) and diversity, equity and inclusion (44% approve, 56% disapprove).

– CNBC's Alex Harring, Spencer Kimball, Ruxandra Iordache, Karen Gilchrist, Erin Doherty and NBC News contributed to this report.