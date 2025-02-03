5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

U.S. stocks are set to drop after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on goods from China, Canada and Mexico.

It's a busy week for earnings, as companies like Amazon, Alphabet, Eli Lilly and Ford are set to report.

More Americans age 65 and older are working.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Trade tailspin

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

U.S. stock futures plunged Monday after President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada – the three largest U.S. trading partners. The first shot in the trade war followed a strong but choppy start to 2025 for markets. The S&P 500 climbed 2.7% in January, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.6% and 4.7% for the month, respectively. Investors will have other critical factors to weigh this week along with the tariffs. A huge share of the S&P 500 will report earnings this week, and the January U.S. jobs report will come out Friday. Follow live market updates.

2. Tariff tremor

Trump slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% duties on imports from China. He put a 10% levy on Canadian oil. Trump said he imposed the tariffs to push the countries to curb the number of migrants coming into the U.S. and stop the flow of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl – though the president has long backed import controls as a purely economic tool. Canada quickly retaliated with 25% tariffs on $155 billion in U.S. goods, including beer, Kentucky bourbon and orange juice. Mexico said it also would respond in kind, and China said it would file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization. The trade war could widen: Trump also threatened tariffs on the European Union and United Kingdom.

3. The implications

The tariffs threaten to raise operating costs for a range of U.S. companies that operate in the integrated North American supply chain, and increase prices for consumers if businesses choose to pass on those costs. The potential goods affected touch many parts of everyday life: cars, gasoline, furniture, shoes, toys, beer, avocados and french fries, among others. The stock reactions to Trump's move reflect some of the companies most vulnerable, as shares of General Motors, Ford, Chipotle and Modelo and Corona seller Constellation Brands dropped in premarket trading Monday.

4. The show must go on

Mario Anzuoni | Reuters

Even in a trade war, it's a big week for earnings. More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 is set to post results. Companies reporting include Amazon, Alphabet, Eli Lilly and Ford. Wall Street could also hear more from key executives about how they expect tariffs and the rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek to affect their businesses. Here are the key companies reporting this week:

5. Work is never done

More retirement age Americans are still working. The number of employed people 65 and older in the U.S. jumped more than 33% between 2015 and 2024, according to CNBC analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The group accounted for 7% of the total workforce in 2024, an increase from 5.7% a decade ago. An aging population, a labor shortage driven by the Covid pandemic and a shift toward 401(k) accounts instead of pensions, among other factors, has helped to drive the increase.

– CNBC's Sean Conlon, Pia Singh, Tanaya Macheel, Katrina Bishop, Holly Ellyatt, Gregory Iacurci and Alex Harring contributed to this report.