5 phrases introverts use that make them more successful than extroverts

As a leadership consultant who studies workplace psychology, I've spent more than 30 years helping thousands of individuals and CEOs at multimillion-dollar organizations.

I've always been observant of the different personalities I work with, especially when I was an executive myself. During team meetings, extroverts always jumped in first, eager to lead the conversation. They often brought energy, but not much more. The people who earned my trust were the ones who listened and then spoke with precision. Almost every time, they were the introverts.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

To understand why introverts often communicate — and execute — more effectively, you need to understand that their brains work differently: It often resists discomfort, but it also performs best when it's forced to confront that discomfort.

So interacting with people, for example, especially in groups or without preparation, is uncomfortable. But that very discomfort pushes them to think more deeply, plan more intentionally, and choose their words more carefully. The result is communication that's precise, thoughtful and far more impactful.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here are five phrases introverts use that make them more successful than extroverts:

1. 'I honestly don't know.'

So much time gets wasted when people pretend to understand, derail conversations with vague statements, or stay silent while decisions move forward based on shaky assumptions.

Introverts shift this dynamic by doing the rare thing of admitting what they don't know. It comes naturally. Why? Because they're simply telling the truth. That honesty is more than just refreshing, it's productive.

It also makes other people feel safe admitting uncertainty, which leads to better thinking and decision-making.

2. 'I'm probably missing something. What's your take on it?'

In most organizations, people compete to have all the answers, especially within their own area of responsibility. The cost? Missed input and limited collaboration.

In contrast, introverts express themselves in ways that show a genuine belief in the value of others' perspectives. They know they don't have the full picture and actively seek out others to complete it, which makes space for diverse viewpoints and untapped ideas.

3. 'I've spent some time looking into this, and..."

Many people feel the need to talk up the effort they've put in, often to mask incomplete work or to protect their status and territory.

Introverts bring the opposite energy: substance without theatrics or fancy claims about effort. When they say they've "looked into something," it's usually because they have. Instead of inflating their effort, they let the quality of their input speak for itself.

That makes them a quiet but vital force in decision-making.

4. 'I'd rather pause here than make assumptions. Let's dig deeper.'

In today's business world, there's immense pressure to move quickly and appear decisive. But teams that skip over ambiguity or bluff their way through uncertainty end up chasing the wrong problems.

DON'T MISS: How to successfully change careers and be happier at work

Introverts help protect against that. They know when it's time to slow down, not to stall progress, but to ensure it's real. Their instinct to press pause and think deeper fosters a culture where decisions are made with more accuracy, and far fewer regrets.

5. 'It sounds like your concern is more about timing than the idea itself. Do you agree?'

One of the main reasons why things don't work well in organizations is because of unresolved tensions that linger under the surface. People nod along, but underneath, there's hesitation, frustration or quiet resistance.

When those feelings aren't acknowledged, they cause missed deadlines and poor follow-through. Introverts, given their reflective mind, help defuse that because they're truly listening and tuned in to what people aren't saying. Hence, they bring clarity to what's really going on.

That clarity accelerates progress, because when people feel heard, they stop resisting and start contributing.

How to think and speak like an introvert

1. Speak with purpose. When you walk, you always have a purpose and a destination. Your speech should work the same way. Every word and sentence should serve a clear purpose and move the conversation somewhere meaningful.

2. Stop using vague generalizations. Saying "We need to improve team collaboration" might sound smart, but it's meaningless. Replace it with actionable specificity: "Teams A and B are misaligned because their goals conflict. Here's how we can resolve it…"

3. Structure your thinking before important interactions. Ground your thinking, sharpen your questions and give your communication the quiet confidence introverts are known for by using pen and paper to organize your thoughts under three headings:

What I'm certain about

What I believe but am not fully sure about

What I'm currently clueless about

Becoming more like an introvert in your interactions is all about learning to quiet your brain's constant chattering. Your goal should always be to communicate with intention.

Stefan Falk is an internationally-recognized executive coach, workplace psychology expert, and author of "Intrinsic Motivation: Learn to Love Your Work and Succeed as Never Before." A McKinsey & Company alumnus, he has trained over 4,000 leaders across more than 60 organizations and helped drive transformations valued in excess of $2 billion. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Get started today.