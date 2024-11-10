5 in-demand low-stress jobs — they all pay over $100,000 and help the environment

Higher-paying jobs often mean more pressure — think about surgeons working to save someone's life, or corporate lawyers responsible for multimillion-dollar business deals.

But you don't need to take a pay cut to be less stressed at work. There are plenty of low-stress jobs that come with six-figure salaries.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Information Network (O*NET) maintains a database of nearly 900 professions, ranking them by stress tolerance on a scale from 0 to 100, which considers the ability to handle criticism and manage high-stress situations.

Many of these low-stress, high-paying jobs are found in the sustainability sector. That could be, in part, because of the opportunities and stability such jobs in this field offer, Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, tells CNBC Make It.

"Looking long-term, areas like sustainability and green technology are poised to experience significant structural growth driven by shifting consumer priorities toward eco-friendly options, policy incentives for clean energy and rapid technological advances," Pollak says.

Several green jobs — including solar photovoltaic installers and wind turbine technicians – have been among the fastest-growing jobs in recent years, and are projected to continue to grow quickly in the coming years, she adds.

Here are 5 in-demand green jobs that pay a median annual salary of more than $100,000 and feature a comparatively low level of stress tolerance (all have a level of less than 70 out of 100):

Remote sensing scientist or technologist

These scientists collect and analyze data from aircrafts or satellites, for example, to solve problems in fields such as urban planning, homeland security and natural resource management. Most positions require graduate school including a relevant master's degree, Ph.D, or M.D. and some experience to be considered.

Median annual salary: $112,280

Environmental economist

These economists research topics such as alternative fuel use, soil conservation and pollution, write corresponding academic papers and evaluate the costs and benefits of policies and regulations affecting the environment. This job often requires a master's degree, Ph.D or law degree.

Median annual salary: $115,730

Water resource specialist

Water resource specialists (also known as water resource planners) design and help implement programs to improve water conservation efforts, and provide safe, clean water to different communities. Most positions require a bachelor's degree and technical skills including data analytics and experience with different software systems.

Median annual salary: $157,740

Solar energy systems engineer

These engineers design, develop and manage the equipment and systems that harness the sun's power to create clean energy. They're the brains behind solar panels, figuring out how to place them for maximum efficiency and connecting them to the grid or battery systems. This job typically requires a bachelor's degree, knowledge of photovoltaic systems and experience with design and simulation software.

Median annual salary: $111,970

Environmental engineer

Environmental engineers use math and science to develop solutions that protect the environment and public health. They work on projects like improving water quality, managing waste, and controlling pollution. This job typically requires a bachelor's degree, knowledge of environmental regulations and proficiency with modeling and design software.

Median annual salary: $100,090

