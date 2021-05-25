46. Airtable

Founders: Howie Liu (CEO), Andrew Ofstad, Emmett Nicholas

Launched: 2012

Headquarters: San Francisco

Funding: $625 million (PitchBook)

Valuation: $5.7 billion (PitchBook)

Key technologies: Cloud computing

Industry: Enterprise technology

Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 36 in 2019)

It's becoming clear in the world of work that if everyone doesn't need to be a coder, a little coding knowledge can still go a long way in helping every employee and their organization migrate to an increasingly digital business environment.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That's where companies like Airtable come in, leading what is called a low-code — sometimes even called no-code — revolution in the way new applications are built well beyond the tech sector, such as in financial services, oil and gas, utilities, and industrials. The fast-growing code-for-everyone-else approach allows professionals who aren't fluent in Java or Python, and don't have their desk buried deep within the stack, to play a part in rethinking and remaking the consumer and client digital experience.

The low-code movement has attracted an even higher level of attention as a result of the pandemic, during which organizations from hospitals to government entities and corporations have had to develop online offerings at a faster pace than ever expected and for new use cases.

As more companies permanently migrate to the cloud, the mega-cap tech companies are planting their flags in this area, with Amazon Web Services launching its own low-code platform last year, Google buying no-code start-up AppSheet, and Microsoft's suite of Power Apps. Even Apple owns a low-code company (though many don't know it), called Claris.

While most people don't think of themselves as coders, anyone who has ever used a formula in an Excel spreadsheet or Google Sheet has already done the most basic kind of coding. Airtable co-founder and CEO Howie Liu's mission is to make the complex world of software more user friendly, with no coding background required to build apps and workflows. Specifically, the company allows customers to create spreadsheets with cells that can accommodate photos and lists, not just numbers.

In March, Airtable raised another $270 million led by existing investor Greenoaks Capital. Clients include Netflix and Shopify, as well as more than 250,000 companies, including a good portion of the Fortune 500.

—Contributed by Eric Rosenbaum

SIGN UP for our weekly, original newsletter that goes beyond the list, offering a closer look at CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, and the founders who continue to innovate across every sector of the economy.