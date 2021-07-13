45. Mississippi

Economic Profile
Governor: Tate Reeves, Republican
Population: 2,966,786
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 6.1%
Top corporate tax rate: 5%
Top individual income tax rate: 5%
Gasoline tax: 18.79 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Nissan North America, EastGroup Properties
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
