4 moments from the September Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer

Here's a sneak peek at four moments from the August Monthly Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer.

1. How is Apple not a growth company?

.@jimcramer disputes the notion that Apple is not a growth company. During the CNBC Investing Club's Monthly Meeting, Jim pulls back the curtain on the tech giant and shows why he's been saying for years: "Own it, don't trade it." Become a member today: https://t.co/NJKnMZSlB5 pic.twitter.com/OP1Eo546b3 — CNBC (@CNBC) September 21, 2023

2. Don't bail on Nvidia — still best in AI

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

.@jimcramer acknowledges that Nvidia stock has been acting up lately. But during the Monthly Meeting for the CNBC Investing Club, Jim says trying to get out and figure out how to get back in is a "sucker's game." Become a member today: https://t.co/NJKnMZSTqD pic.twitter.com/DCx5JG6cEg — CNBC (@CNBC) September 21, 2023

3. Cramer avoids emotional bank decision

.@jimcramer says he's been getting antsy about selling one of the CNBC Investing Club's bank stocks and buying one that's been performing better recently. During the Club's Monthly Meeting, Jim shares why he didn't. Become a member today: https://t.co/NJKnMZSlB5 pic.twitter.com/DhTuABYa8M — CNBC (@CNBC) September 21, 2023

4. Ford should go it alone in UAW strike

.@jimcramer urges Ford to break with the two other Detroit automakers in the UAW strike. During the CNBC Investing Club's Monthly Meeting, Jim calls the union demands "existential." Become a member today: https://t.co/NJKnMZSlB5 pic.twitter.com/NA52EF4Efq — CNBC (@CNBC) September 21, 2023

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.