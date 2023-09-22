Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

4 moments from the September Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer

By Matthew J. Belvedere,CNBC

Kif Leswing/CNBC

Here's a sneak peek at four moments from the August Monthly Meeting of the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer.

1. How is Apple not a growth company?

2. Don't bail on Nvidia — still best in AI

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

3. Cramer avoids emotional bank decision

4. Ford should go it alone in UAW strike

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us