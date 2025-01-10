33-year-old who left the U.S. for Jamaica: 5 phrases about happiness we use every day

This past spring, I moved with my two youngest kids from the U.S. to Negril, Jamaica. So far, living here has been a wonderful experience. I feel so much healthier and more at peace.

I've developed a strong sense of community, my living expenses are affordable, (I run my business from my patio) and my days are filled with natural beauty and delicious food. My dad is from Jamaica, and it has meant so much to me to have this time to connect more with my cultural background.

One thing I've been delighted to discover is that the island is home to hundreds, if not thousands, of clever and wise proverbs and parables, passed down through generations and weaved beautifully into daily conversation.

Here are some of my favorite Jamaican phrases about how to live a happier, more fulfilling life:

1. 'One one coco, full basket'

Coco, or cocoyams, are a favorite root vegetable on the island. And as this popular saying goes, if you collect a coco one by one, eventually, you will be able to fill a basket.

I love this phrase because it teaches you never to give up. It's a good reminder that little by little, you can accomplish anything, because it all adds up.

Personally, as a financial counselor, my clients and I talk about this all the time. As long as you make small improvements daily, you are making progress!

Another related saying is, "Every likkle mek a muckle," which essentially means, every little bit counts.

2. 'Wi likkle but wi tallawah'

The country's national motto is "Out of Many, One People." This saying is like the unofficial foundation of that slogan. All Jamaicans know this phrase, which means that we're small, but we're mighty.

Even though Jamaica is a small island, many great people came from here, like Bob Marley and Usain Bolt.

I like to apply this on an individual level, too. Even though I'm just one person, I believe that I can significantly change my community and the world.

3. 'Cow nuh kno di use ah Im tail til it cut off'

This proverb translates to, "A cow doesn't know the benefits of its tail until it's cut off" — because then, the cow can't use it to fan the flies away anymore.

Sometimes, we go through life not realizing what we have until it's gone. This proverb urges you to acknowledge and appreciate all the good you have in your life, and live in the present.

I find that since moving to the island, I have allowed myself more time to slow down and appreciate the little things.

4. 'No mug no bruk, no coffee no dash weh'

This proverb translates to, "The mug is not broken, so the coffee is not wasted." It reminds us that even in the most difficult times, we should count our blessings because it could always be worse.

I have definitely taken this one to heart. While the move to Jamaica has not been perfect, so many things could have been more difficult. I now look at the bigger picture instead of sweating the small stuff.

5. 'Silent river run deep'

If there is a calm river here, you can almost bet that it is deep. Although it is practical advice, it also means never underestimating a quiet person. You don't know what they are capable of or what they are going through.

I practice this by treating everyone equally, regardless of who they are. Kindness and understanding can go a long way.

I find that so many people on the island take a similar approach, and that has made me feel all the more welcome here.

Tiffany Grant is a financial educator, writer, podcaster and coach. Before she was an entrepreneur, Tiffany was an HR professional. She is the founder and host of "Money Talk with Tiff," an Accredited Financial Counselor and holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

