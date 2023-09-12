Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

26. Quest Investment Management

By ,CNBC

Quest Investment Management

Quest Investment Management, based in Lake Oswego, OR, is ranked No. 26 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 38 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 93 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Monte Johnson, Founder & Chairman

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

The top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs right now—they're not all in tech

news 27 mins ago

Start an ‘opportunity fund' for goals that will bring you happiness, experts say. Here's why

Cameron Johnson, Chief Executive Officer & Principal

Contact:

questinvestment.com

5335 Meadows Road, Suite 400, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

(503) 221-0158

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us