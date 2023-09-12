26. Quest Investment Management

Quest Investment Management, based in Lake Oswego, OR, is ranked No. 26 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 38 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 93 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Monte Johnson, Founder & Chairman

Cameron Johnson, Chief Executive Officer & Principal

Contact:

questinvestment.com

5335 Meadows Road, Suite 400, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

(503) 221-0158