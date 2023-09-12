22. Sage Financial Group

Sage Financial Group, based in West Conshohocken, PA, is ranked No. 22 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3B

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 3,567

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 63 in 2022)

Principals:

Alan Cohn, Co-founder & Co-President

Stephen Cohn, Co-founder & Co-President

Contact:

sagefinancial.com

300 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 200, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

(484) 342-4400