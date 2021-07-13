Economic Profile

Governor: Kim Reynolds, Republican

Population: 3,163,561

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.2%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 9.8%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.53%

Gasoline tax: 30.00 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Hy-Vee Food Stores, Principal Financial Group

