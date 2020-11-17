$160 Million Mansion Will Be the Most Expensive Ever Auctioned

A $160 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California, is headed to the auction block, making it the most expensive listing ever to auction.

A $160 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California, is headed to the auction block, making it the most expensive listing ever to auction.

The nine-acre estate, called Villa Firenze, will be sold to the highest bidder, with no reserve, by Concierge Auction next month. Its billionaire owner, Steven Udvar-Hazy, first listed the property in 2018 for a reported $165 million.

"We look forward to finding an owner as unique as this piece of real estate on auction day," Udvar-Hazy said in a statement.

The estate is the largest in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community that's been home to Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart and Kimora Lee Simmons. The property has over 20,000 square feet of living space, with three guest residences, 13 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and 8 half-baths.

The home, built over five years by architect William Hablinski, has marble and stone flooring, arched doorways and multiple fireplaces.

The grounds include a swimming pool, pool house, tennis court and walking trails.

Udvar-Hazy, who immigrated to New York from Hungary when he was young, is considered one of the founders of the aircraft-leasing industry. He founded International Lease Finance, which was sold to insurer American International Group in 1990 for $1.3 billion. He is executive chairman of Air Lease Corp. Forbes estimates his net worth at $4 billion.

The most expensive home previously sold at auction was an oceanfront mansion in Hillsboro Beach, Florida. The 30,000 square-foot property, known as Playa Vista Isle, had been listed for $159 million in 2015. It sold at auction in 2018 with Concierge Auctions for $42.5 million.

A grand entrance to 28,000-square-feet main house

Marble arches and vaulted ceilings lend European charm

Spacious living areas

A dramatic driveway leads to a fountain and courtyard that can hold 30 cars