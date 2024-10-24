Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

10-year Treasury yields fall after crossing 4.25% in previous session

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

A trader works during the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 17, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. 
Johannes Eisele | Afp | Getty Images

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell on Thursday, reversing gains after topping the 4.25% threshold in the previous session as traders continue to digest the trajectory of interest rate cuts.

The 10-year Treasury yield slid more than 4 basis points to 4.1958%, while the 2-year Treasury fell over 3 basis points to 4.0466%.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors are looking ahead on Thursday to initial jobless claims and flash purchasing managers index (PMI) data.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Comments from Federal Reserve policymaker Beth Hammack will also be closely watched for an indication on the future path of interest rates as traders have become concerned that the central bank may opt for a slower pace of cuts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us