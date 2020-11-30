10-Year Treasury Yield Rises Despite Lingering Coronavirus Concerns

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. reached 13,384,650 on Sunday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed.

National figures for pending home sales are expected at 12 p.m. ET on Monday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed on Monday despite confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the country surpassing 13 million at the end of last week.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.844% at 5:12 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.571%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Shorter-dated Treasury yields rose even though the surge in coronavirus infections in the U.S. remained a concern, reaching 13,384,650 on Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

November data from the Chicago purchasing managers' index is due at 11:45 a.m. ET on Monday, followed by national figures for pending home sales at 12 p.m. ET and the Dallas Fed manufacturing index at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Auctions will be held on Monday for $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills.