Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

10-year Treasury yield dips below 4% after jobs data fuels stock rally

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were lower early Friday as investors continued to assess the state of the U.S. economy after labor data buoyed sentiment.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was around 4 basis points lower at 3.9608% at 5:34 a.m. ET, nonetheless holding near the level it was at last Thursday before a weak U.S. jobs report helped trigger a run of global market volatility.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The yield on the 2-year note was near-flat at 4.065%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions, and one basis point equals one one-hundredth (0.01%) of a percent.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 233,000 in the latest week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, a lower figure than expected.

That helped drive the S&P 500 index to its best day since 2022, also boosting Asia-Pacific and European markets on Friday.

Traders meanwhile trimmed bets on a 50 basis point rate cut from the Federal Reserve in September, now pricing in roughly even odds of that or a 25 basis point move lower, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Money Report

News 50 mins ago

China's Ningbo port reports explosion on container ship, state news agency says

News 3 hours ago

UK investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to $6.9 billion takeover by CVC consortium

Fresh data is in short supply until Tuesday, when the core producer price index is due.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us