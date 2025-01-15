10-year Treasury yield dips ahead of consumer inflation report

The 10-year Treasury yield was slightly lower Wednesday morning ahead of the release of key consumer inflation data.

The 10-year yield was around 2 basis points lower at 4.771%, further pulling back from the 14-month high reached on Monday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was 1 basis point lower at 4.354%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

A recent uptick in yields slowed on Tuesday after data showed wholesale prices rose by less than expected in December, easing investor concerns over a resurgence in inflation.

However, the print did not alter market expectations for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady at its Jan. 28-29 meeting.

Attention now shifts to the consumer price index due at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, with economists polled by Dow Jones forecasting inflation of 2.9% on an annual basis and 0.3% month on month.

Later in the week, figures on retail sales and housing starts will be released.