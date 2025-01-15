Money Report

10-year Treasury yield dips ahead of consumer inflation report

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 10, 2025, in New York City.
NYSE

The 10-year Treasury yield was slightly lower Wednesday morning ahead of the release of key consumer inflation data.

The 10-year yield was around 2 basis points lower at 4.771%, further pulling back from the 14-month high reached on Monday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was 1 basis point lower at 4.354%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

A recent uptick in yields slowed on Tuesday after data showed wholesale prices rose by less than expected in December, easing investor concerns over a resurgence in inflation.

However, the print did not alter market expectations for the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady at its Jan. 28-29 meeting.

Attention now shifts to the consumer price index due at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, with economists polled by Dow Jones forecasting inflation of 2.9% on an annual basis and 0.3% month on month.

Later in the week, figures on retail sales and housing starts will be released.

