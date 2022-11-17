10 Remote Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 Per Year—and Where to Find Them

While the prospects of finding a new job might seem grim right now given the recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes sweeping through the tech sector, there are reasons to be optimistic.

Hiring remains strong despite recession fears, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report — and employers are still adding 60% more jobs each month than before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollak told CNBC Make It.

The remote job market is still thriving, too: New research from Ladders shows that companies across tech, media, health care and other industries are increasingly hiring for a variety of roles that can be done from home and offer six-figure salaries.

To examine where remote hiring is happening the most for high-paying jobs, Ladders identified the top 20 occupations with the highest number of remote job openings on their site between Aug. 31 and Nov. 1 that pay more than $100,000.

Here are some of the top remote jobs employers are hiring for that pay six figures, according to Ladders:

Software engineer

Software engineer, Kubient: $100,000 to $150,000

Software engineer, GliaCell Technologies: $100,000 to $150,000

Data engineer

Data engineer, Turing: $100,000 to $150,000

Data engineer, IntePros Consulting: $100,000 to $150,000

Project manager

Project manager, ActioNet: $150,000 to $200,000

Project manager, Yokogawa Electric: $100,000 to $150,000

Account executive

Account executive, Scaled Agile: $150,000 to $200,000

Account executive, Essential Accessibility: $100,000 to $150,000

Product manager

Product manager, Aspira: $100,000 to $150,000

Product manager, DNSFilter: $100,000 to $150,000

It's important to note that an economic downturn could slow remote work's momentum: New research from LinkedIn, which surveyed nearly 3,000 executives, found that 68% of business leaders are concerned that a looming recession would force their companies to wind back some of the progress made toward flexible working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The tides will definitely turn in the coming months," LaShawn Davis, a human resources consultant in Atlanta, tells CNBC Make It. "The economy is slowing down, which means companies are going to have to get creative in how they retain their workforce and keep business going … eliminating newer or optional remote roles will be one cost-cutting measure on a lot of leaders' minds."

If you're hoping to land a remote job soon, Toni Frana, a career services manager at FlexJobs, recommends including previous experience working from home and expertise with online collaboration tools like Zoom, Trello, Slack and the Google Suite on your resume, which can help your application stand out.

Highlighting your time management skills can also give you a huge leg up in your job search, remote career coach Kate Smith says, as remote companies prioritize candidates who can effectively manage their work schedules, responsibilities and deadlines without constant supervision from their boss.

