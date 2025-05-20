10 books to read this summer to be smarter, happier and more resilient

J.P. Morgan's reading list has provided a glimpse into the literary habits of the wealthy for 26 years.

The latest installment of the bank's summer reading list released this week, and features titles ranging from a coffee table book of Martian photography to a bestselling self help manual.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The list was created by soliciting more than 1,000 suggestions from the bank's client advisors and narrowing down the selections through a review committee, according to CNBC. The bank also consulted with family offices to learn what books were highly valued for the leadership and psychological lessons they offered.

Of the 16 titles on this year's list, 10 are focused on making readers smarter, happier and more resilient. Take a look.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

'Becoming You'

By: Suzy Welch

The Harvard-trained career expert's guidebook gives readers a step-by-step method they can employ to build "a meaningful, productive and connected life." Buy it here.

Welch's book will take center stage in July after being selected as the book of the month for the CNBC Make It Book Club. If you want to read along with us, you can join our community here.

'The Next Day'

By: Melinda French Gates

Using her departure from the Gates Foundation as one of several examples, Melinda French Gates' book offers guidance "on how to make the most of the time between an ending and a new beginning and how to move forward into the next day when the ground beneath you is shifting." Buy it here.

'Iron Hope'

By: James Lawrence

Fifty triathlons. Fifty straight days. In "Iron Hope," James Lawrence breaks down the secrets to the mentality that allowed him to complete the superhuman athletic feat. Buy it here.

'The Tell: A Memoir'

By: Amy Griffin

The "Oprah's Book Club" pick sees G9 Ventures founder and managing partner Amy Griffin recount the at-times messy story that resulted in her "perfect" life. Buy it here.

'Reset'

By: Dan Heath

Heath's bestselling book provides strategies to tackle the feeling of being "stuck" at work, including finding "leverage points" where a small effort can result in outsized change. Buy it here.

'Life in Three Dimensions'

By: Shigehiro Oishi, PhD

Japanese psychologist Shigehiro Oishi argues that pursuing a life full of "psychological richness," rather than happiness and meaning, can help lead you to living a fuller, more satisfying life. Buy it here.

'Inevitable'

By: Mike Colias

Automotive reporter Mike Colias documents the transformation of the auto business following the advent of electric vehicles, from corporate boardrooms to family-run car dealerships. Buy it here.

'Raising AI'

By: De Kai

As artificial intelligence works its way into more and more aspects of our day-to-day life, industry trailblazer De Kai writes about how humans can coexist and thrive with the revolutionary technology. Buy it here.

'The Values Compass'

By: Dr. Mandeep Rai

Gathering lessons from 101 countries around the world, Dr. Mandeep Rai "shows how we can incorporate the values that animate nations into our own lives." Buy it here.

'Our Dollar, Your Problem'

By: Kenneth Rogoff

In 'Our Dollar, Your Problem,' Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff traces the events that turned the U.S. dollar into the world's dominant currency and questions how long its dominance can last. Buy it here.

Want to boost your confidence, income and career success? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online courses, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that you didn't learn in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL to purchase any course at a discount of 30% off the regular course price (plus tax). Offer valid from 12:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on May 19, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2025. Terms and restrictions apply.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.