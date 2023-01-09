Monday Marks Application Deadline for Philly ‘Streeteries'

What to Know Monday marked a deadline for Philadelphia restaurants with outdoor dining to apply for a license to permanently keep their “streeteries” open or take them down for good.

Some Philadelphia restaurants began getting rid of their outdoor sections Monday afternoon, with some owners claiming the city’s rules were too difficult to follow. The city’s streets department defended its process, stating restaurant owners knew the rules and regulations were coming.

The streets department told NBC10 on Monday they’ve received about 50 streetery applications from restaurants so far. They also said restaurants can continue to operate their streetery as long as they have an application submitted.

In October the city unveiled updated regulations that Philadelphia restaurants would have to follow if they wanted to apply to make their table setups on streets permanent.

In November, the city released applications for restaurants to apply for a permanent streetery license allowing restaurants to set up outside dining in the parking lanes of city streets.

“The city came up with arguably the most convoluted process known to man,” Nate Ross, owner of New Wave Cafe, told NBC10.

The city’s streets department defended its process, stating restaurant owners knew the rules and regulations were coming.

“We’re trying to make this a successful program for everyone, the city, the restaurants and the citizens,” Deputy Streets Commissioner Richard Montanez said. “We’re not trying to push this out or eliminate this. We feel that this is part of the city and belongs within the city.”

Among the requirements: restaurant owners must get consent from the property owner, they must have a certificate of insurance and a valid food license for the specified location.

Restaurant owners must also make sure their current set-ups are up to the new permanent regulations before applying. The city said most streeteries that were put into place during the COVID-19 pandemic do not comply and will require “substantial re-design or total removal.”

“While the regulations go into effect immediately, restaurant owners will have a period of time to review options available to them, prepare necessary documents, submit applications and remove existing streetery set ups that do not comply with the regulations,” last year’s release from the city said.

Streeteries can only exist in the parking lane directly in front of the business; not in vehicle travel or bike lanes. Seating with tents, canopy coverings or propane-sourced heaters are no longer permitted, the city’s guide states. Remodeled shipping containers also aren’t allowed.

At certain intersections, streeteries also must have a 30-foot buffer zone from the corner, according to the new standards, which will be a problem for several currently in use.

Restaurants that get final approval will pay an annual fee of $1,750.

Streeteries became a popular dining solution in June of 2020 when the pandemic limited indoor dining for more than 750 Philadelphia restaurants and bars.