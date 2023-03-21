Mobile Games to Bring in $315B, 6x More Revenue Than Online, Download Games and Gaming Networks Combined

Do you got games on your phone?

According to a study done by Statista, revenue in the mobile gaming segment of video games is projected to reach $315 billion in 2023.

That is six times more than online games, download games and gaming networks combined.

In the past four years the entire gaming industry has generated around $203 billion, 83% or $169 billion of the value coming from mobile games. Last year, that value jumped to 85% or $275 billion.

Due to mobile games like Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Fortnite and PUBG, the mobile gaming segment is expected to continue to see huge growth in the coming years, according to Statista.

Statistics also show that mobile games remain the fastest-growing segment of the gaming industry. It also has the biggest user count with more than 450 million people worldwide downloading mobile games — pushing the total user count to 1.93 billion.

Mobile games do not include physical games for mobile consoles and handhelds and free-to-play gaming apps.