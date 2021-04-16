A prominent Philadelphia restaurant group is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour to help with recruiting and employee retention as the company looks to expand, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The wage increase will affect all hourly front- and back-of-house employees at Marquis & Co., which operates vegan concepts HipCityVeg, Bar Bombón and Charlie was a sinner.

HipCityVeg employees currently receive an average pay of $12 per hour, while tipped employees at Charlie was a sinner. and Bar Bombón receive either $5 or $7.25 per hour plus tips, the restaurant group’s founder Nicole Marquis told the Philadelphia Business Journal. The companywide $15 minimum wage will begin in July, she said.

The move comes as many hospitality industry businesses are struggling to find employees to help restart or scale up operations amid the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. The biggest challenge for Marquis & Co. now is “hiring more workers,” Marquis said.

PBJ.com takes a deeper dive into how Pennsylvania $7.25 minimum wage compares to other states and cities around the country.

