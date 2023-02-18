Members-Only Speakeasy Targeting Philadelphia's ‘Top Players' to Open in Undisclosed Center City Location

A members-only speakeasy from Craft Concepts Group will open at an undisclosed location in Center City on Saturday.

101 Unlockd is targeting Philadelphia's "top players," according to Sarah Frank, the speakeasy's concierge and founder of public relations and marketing firm Arah Agency, which is working with Craft Concepts on the project. The goal is to make 101 Unlockd a spot where young professionals can bring clients, colleagues, friends and significant others for both work and relaxation.

"We're really looking for almost those offline influencers that are really making a difference in Philadelphia," Frank said. "So, it's a lot of doctors, lawyers, health care, finance people that have made an impact and are very ambitious and very focused on their careers."

The underground lounge can accommodate between 75 and 80 people and has limited bar and lounge seating, with primarily two- and four-top tables. The space has dim lighting and chandeliers meant to convey elegance and luxury, Frank said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The concept is different from Craft Concepts' typical party spots like Tradesman's, U-Bahn and Brü Craft & Wurst, which are louder and frequented by a younger crowd. Teddy Sourias, owner of the hospitality group, came up with the idea for 101 Unlockd after seeing a need for a more high-end nightlife option in Philadelphia. He visited speakeasies in New York City and Los Angeles to draw inspiration for the space.

Check out PBJ.com to find out how much it costs to join this new members-only speakeasy.

Stay in the know with the latest business news from around the Philadelphia region with the Philadelphia Business Journal.