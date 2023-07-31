What to Know The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's draw has swelled to more than $1 billion.

Don't toss your tickets from Friday's draw just yet.

A $5 million and $1 million ticket that matched all five white balls (5, 10, 28, 52 and 63) but missed the Mega Ball (18) for the July 28 draw were sold in Pennsylvania.

Do you want the good news or bad news first coming out of the weekend?

The bad news?

OK. You didn't win Friday night's $940 million Mega Millions drawing. No one actually hit all five white balls 5, 10, 28, 52 and 63 and the yellow Mega Ball 18. No tickets sold nationwide matched all the numbers.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The good news?

Well, that means that Tuesday's Aug. 1, 2023 drawing is now for an estimated jackpot of $1.05 billion.

Want more good news?

Don't chuck your tickets from the July 28, 2023 Mega Millions draw just yet. More than one of you in Pennsylvania could be (at least) a millionaire.

A special Keystone State ticket sold matched all five white balls (5, 10, 28, 52 and 63) with the Megaplier option, but failed to match the Mega Ball according to Mega Millions. That ticket (which we don't yet know where it was sold) is worth $5 million.

One of four $1 million tickets matching all five white balls was also sold in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions said. Other $1 million winners were sold in Arizona, California and New York.

When is your next chance to become a billionaire?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. So, get your office pool sorted out and $2 ready. And, let your big money dreams go wild as this is one of the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in history.

The $1.05 billion prize up for grabs in the next drawing Tuesday night would be for a sole winner choosing to be paid through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years, the Associated Press said. Jackpot winners almost always opt for a lump sum payment, which for Tuesday’s drawing would be an estimated $527.9 million.