$1M Mega Millions ticket sold Pennsylvania. Check your numbers

We finally have a winner in the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot for the Aug. 8, 2023 draw. However, a $1 million ticket to Tuesday's draw was sold in Pennsylvania

By Dan Stamm

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

What to Know

  • A single ticket for the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's draw was sold in Florida.
  • Don't toss your tickets from the Aug. 8, 2023, draw just yet.
  • A $1 million ticket that matched all five white balls (13, 19, 20, 32 and 33), but missed the Mega Ball (14) for Tuesday's draw was sold in Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia-area Mega Millions player, do you want the good news or bad news first?

The bad news?

OK. You didn't win Tuesday night's $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing -- unless you've recently been shopping in Florida. The only ticket to match all five white balls (13, 19, 20, 32 and 33) and the yellow Mega Ball 14 was sold in the Sunshine State. The lump sum total is worth $783.3 million.

A Publix grocery store in 630 Atlantic Boulevard, Neptune Beach sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The good news?

Don't chuck your tickets from the Aug. 8, 2023, Mega Millions draw just yet. One of you in Pennsylvania could be a millionaire.

A special Keystone State ticket sold matched all five white balls (5, 10, 28, 52 and 63), but failed to match the Mega Ball according to Mega Millions. That ticket is worth $1 million.

We have yet to learn where that $1 million winner was sold.

Other $1 million winners were sold in California, Texas (2X) and West Virginia, Mega Millions said. Two $2 million tickets were sold in Florida and North Carolina.

What's the jackpot for the next draw?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The jackpot has reset to $20 million.

If you're dreaming bigger than that, check out the $170 million Powerball drawing Wednesday night.

